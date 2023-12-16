UFC 296 Live Results: Leon Edwards vs. Colby Covington

The UFC 296 results will begin on Saturday, Dec. 16 at 6:30 ET on MMAWeekly.com.

The event takes place at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas and is headlined by a welterweight title bout between champion Leon Edwards and challenger Colby Covington.

Click on the fight below in the UFC 296 live results section, then scroll to see in-fight live stats and full results, courtesy of Fight Analytics.

NOTE: Click on the images with the yellow name plates at the bottom of the Fight Analytics window and drag until you see the fight you are interested in. Quick results are located below the Fight Analytics window. Stats are updated in real time.

Start Time:

The early preliminary fight card begins at 6:30 p.m ET (3:30 p.m. PT) on ESPN+



The preliminary fight card begins at 8:30 p.m ET (5:30 p.m. PT) on ESPN2/ESPN+

The main card beings at 10 p.m. ET (7 p.m. ET) on pay-per-view

Results & Analytics

UFC 296 Official Results

MAIN CARD (Pay-per-view, 10 p.m. ET)

Leon Edwards def. Colby Covington via unanimous decision (49-46, 49-46, 49-46)

Alexandre Pantoja def. Brandon Royval via unanimous decision (50–45, 50–45, 49–46)

Shavkat Rakhmonov def. Stephen Thompson via submission (rear-naked choke) at 4:56, Round 2

Paddy Pimblett def. Tony Ferguson via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Josh Emmett def. Bryce Mitchell by KO (punch) at 1:56, Round 1

PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN2/ESPN+, 8 p.m. ET)

Alonzo Menifield def. Dustin Jacoby via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Irene Aldana def. Karol Rosa via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Cody Garbrandt def. Brian Kelleher via KO (punch) at 3:42, Round 1

Ariane Lipski def. Casey O’Neill via submission (armbar) at 1:18, Round 2

PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN+, 6:30 p.m. ET)