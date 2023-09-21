Skip to main content
Leon Edwards vs. Colby Covington
UFC 296: Leon Edwards vs. Colby Covington opening odds

Plus odds for the UFC 295 and UFC 296 co-main events Jiri Prochazka vs. Alex Pereira and Alexander Pantoja vs. Brandon Royval.

On Wednesday night, UFC president and CEO Dana White announced three huge fights on the UFC fans including the much anticipated co-main event for UFC 295 and the main and co-main event for UFC 296. 

Now odds makers are already accepting bets for who might win each of the three newly announced fights. 

Opening odds for Leon Edwards vs. Colby Covington

Welterweight champion Leon Edwards will look to defend his title a second time when he takes on former interim champion Colby Covington. The fight has been rumored for quite some time. And odds were already being made as early as March for the proposed match-up. Back then oddsmakers had Covington opened as a -190 favorite (Edwards +165). But now that the fight is official, things have changed. 

Colby Covington +125

Leon Edwards -145

Opening odds for Jiri Prochazka vs. Alex Pereira

Stepping in to join Jon Jones vs. Stipe Miocic at UFC 295 will be former light heavyweight champion Jiri Prochazka vs. former middleweight champion Alex Pereira for the vacant title. 

Right now, the odds are close but we expect them to change as the fight draws more near. 

Alex Pereira -110

Jiri Prochazka -120

Opening odds for Alexander Pantoja vs. Brandon Royval 

The co-main event for UFC 296 will be a flyweight title scrap between newly crowned champion Alexander Pantoja and No. 4 ranked Brandon Royval. 

Right now the champion is the obvious favorite but we expect to see the spread get closer as the fight approaches. 

Brandon Royval +200

Alexander Pantoja -260

Odds courtesy of SportsBetting.ag. 
