UFC 296 Embedded, Episode 2: 'Leon's days are numbered'

The second episode of UFC 296 dropped featuring Colby Covington shooting hoops and Leon Edwards taking in a Raiders Game.

On the second episode of UFC 296 Embedded, Colby Covington shoots hoops, champ Alexandre Pantoja works on strength, and Brandon Royval does the conditioning. Paddy Pimblett furthers his mob knowledge. Stephen Thompson sticks to the gym and champ Leon Edwards takes in a Raiders game.

UFC 296 takes place this weekend at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. The fight card is headlined by two title fights. In the main event, Leon Edwards puts his welterweight title on the line against Colby Covington.

In the co-main event, Alexandre Pantoja is set to defend his flyweight title for the first time against Brandon Royval.

UFC 296 Embedded, Episode 2

