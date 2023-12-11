Skip to main content

UFC 296 Countdown: Leon Edwards vs. Colby Covington

UFC 296 Countdown previews a welterweight title fight as welterweight king Leon Edwards battles Colby Covington.

UFC UFC 296 main event between champion Leon Edwards and Colby Covington is featured in this edition of UFC Countdown.  The event takes place on Dec. 16, at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.  

Covington (17-3) hasn't fought since March 2022 when he defeated Jorge Masvidal via unanimous decision.  The former interim titleholder takes one more shot at becoming the welterweight champion and likely his final chance.  

Edwards (21-3 (1)) hasn't lost a fight since December 2015, and is coming off back-to-back wins over former champion Kamaru Usman.  UFC 296 will be his second title defense.

