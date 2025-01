Following the UFC 296 Ceremonial Weigh-Ins, the fighters faced off with their opponents.

In the last face-off before they're being instructed by the referee on the rules, welterweight champion Leon Edwards and Colby Covington weren't quite as animated as they were after Thursday's press conference.

Edwards' dislike for Covington was turned up a notch when Covington mentioned his late father in his trash talk at the pre-fight press conference. Covington made it personal and we'll see if it pays off in the octagon.

Ceremonial Weigh-In Face Off: Edwards vs. Covington