UFC 293 Q&A with Justin Gaethje, Dan Hooker and Kai Kara-France

Justin Gaethje, Dan Hooker and Kai Kar-France participated in the UFC 293 Q&A prior to the ceremonial weigh-in.

Prior to the UFC 293 Ceremonial Weigh-in in Sydney, Justin Gaethje, Dan Hooker and Kai Kara-France participated in a question and answer session with fans.

Gaethje's the No. 2 ranked lightweight contender, Hooker is the ninth-ranked lightweight, and Kara-France is ranked fifth in the flyweight division.

See what the fighters had to say in the video below.