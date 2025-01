Keep updated on tonight's UFC 293: Adesanya vs. Strickland live results.

UFC 293 live results begin at 6:30 p.m. ET on MMAWeekly.com on Saturday, Nov. 9. The fights take place at Quados Bank Arena in Sydney, Australia.

The event is headlined by a middleweight title bout between champion Israel Adesanya and challenger Sean Strickland.

How to Watch UFC 293: Adesanya vs. Strickland

Main card begins at 10 pm ET / 7 pm PT on ESPN+ Pay-Per-View

Preliminary card begins at 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT on ESPNNews, ESPN+

Early prelims card begins at 6:30 pm ET / 3:30 pm PT on ESPN+ and UFC Fight Pass

UFC 293 Official Results

Main Card

Sean Strickland defeated Israel Adesanya via unanimous decision (49-46 X3) for the UFC middleweight title

Alexander Volkov defeated Tai Tuivasa via submission (Ezekiel Choke), Round 2 - 4:37

Manel Kape defeated Felipe dos Santos via unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)

Justin Tafa defeated Austen Lane via TKO, Round 1 - 1:22

Tyson Pedro defeated Anton Turkalj via KO, Round 1 - 2:12

Preliminary card

Carlos Ulberg defeated Jung Da-un via submission (rear-naked choke), Round 3 - 4:49

Chepe Mariscal defeated Jack Jenkins via verbal submission, Round 2 - 3:19

Jamie Mullarkey defeated John Makdessi via unanimous decision (29-28 x3)

Nasrat Haqparast defeated Landon Quinones via unanimous decision (30-27 x3)

Early prelims