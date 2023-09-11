Skip to main content
UFC 293: Israel Adesanya vs Sean Strickland
Sean Strickland

UFC 293 Highlights Video & Recap: Israel Adesanya vs Sean Strickland

Watch the UFC 293 highlights video and recap from the revamped main event between Israel Adesanya and Sean Strickland.

Watch the UFC 293 highlights video and recap from the main event between Israel Adesanya and Sean Strickland in what Dana White says was the "biggest upset ever" in the men's division. The bout headlined the UFC 293 fight card on Sunday, September 10, from Sydney, Australia.

It's a fight that has changed the UFC middleweight division and besides Dana White, Joe Rogan has said, "The rematch is in 100%. The big money. And that's what would be smart to do.”

