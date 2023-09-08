UFC 293 Ceremonial Weigh-Ins: Israel Adesanya vs Sean Strickland Video

Watch Israel Adesanya and Sean Strickland step on the scales at the UFC 293 Ceremonial Weigh-Ins video: Israel Adesanya vs Sean Strickland after they weighed in early at the UFC 293 official weigh-ins.

Sean Strickland continued to poke at Israel Adesanya after the face-offs as he spoke to Jon Anik saying, It's easy to support me "not cause you like me, cause Izzy sucks. When I represent your country more than Izzy does, It's easy to support me..... Thank you for showing me all the love. Thank you!"

Israel Adesanya during his interview amid some boo's said, "It's not about me. It's about we. I've got a great team behind me. Great country behind me. Great culture behind me. But enough of all that- tomorrow."

Complete UFC 293 Ceremonial Weigh-Ins