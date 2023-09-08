Skip to main content
UFC-293-Ceremonial-Weigh-Ins-Israel-Adesanya-vs-Sean-Strickland
UFC-293-Ceremonial-Weigh-Ins-Israel-Adesanya-vs-Sean-Strickland
Israel Adesanya

UFC 293 Ceremonial Weigh-Ins: Israel Adesanya vs Sean Strickland Video

Watch the UFC 293 Ceremonial Weigh-Ins Video as Israel Adesanya and Sean Strickland step on the scale.

Watch Israel Adesanya and Sean Strickland step on the scales at the UFC 293 Ceremonial Weigh-Ins video: Israel Adesanya vs Sean Strickland after they weighed in early at the UFC 293 official weigh-ins.

Sean Strickland continued to poke at Israel Adesanya after the face-offs as he spoke to Jon Anik saying, It's easy to support me "not cause you like me, cause Izzy sucks. When I represent your country more than Izzy does, It's easy to support me..... Thank you for showing me all the love. Thank you!"

Israel Adesanya during his interview amid some boo's said, "It's not about me. It's about we. I've got a great team behind me. Great country behind me. Great culture behind me. But enough of all that- tomorrow."

Complete UFC 293 Ceremonial Weigh-Ins

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles
Dana White, UFC 310 Post-Fight Press Conference
News

Dana White reacts to Conor McGregor's sexual assault verdict

UFC CEO spoke for the first time about former two-division champion Conor McGregor's verdict in sexual assault civil case.

By Jeff Cain
Sean O'Malley
News

Sean O'Malley on the mend and back in the gym

Former bantamweight titleholder Sean O'Malley has returned to the gym after having hip surgery following his UFC 306 championship loss.

By Jeff Cain
Conor McGregor
Conor McGregor

Conor McGregor's fiance posts statement after sexual assault verdict

Conor McGregor's fiance, Dee Devlin, is standing by her man after he was found liable of sexual assault.

By A.K. Jones