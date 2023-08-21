Skip to main content
o'malley-finishingsterlingUFC292
UFC 292

UFC 292 full fight video: Sean O'Malley KO's Aljamain Sterling

Check out UFC 292 full fight video of Aljamain Sterling vs Sean O'Malley, showing the complete TKO.

Sean O'Malley captured the bantamweight championship with a highlight reel technical knockout over Aljamain Sterling in the UFC 292 main event on Saturday.

The bantamweight star is a superstar.  His KO made SportsCenter and for the first time in the promotion's history a full fight video was put on YouTube.  The video had nearly six million views at the time of publication.  

Normally, the UFC does not put a fight video on YouTube unless it's to promote a matchup on an upcoming event.  They changed their policy for "Suga."

Heading into the bout, O'Malley was admittedly nervous.  He knew how good Sterling was.  

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

“Honestly, this is the most nervous I've ever been for a fight. In my eyes, Aljamain Sterling is the best bantamweight of all time. So yeah, I was a little bit nervous for this fight but I never lost the confidence because I know what I possess in this right hand, Baby," O'Malley said moments after the win.

"It only takes one mistake against me. I don't even know if that was a mistake. I'm just that effing good," he continued.  

Sterling made no excuses in his octagon interview and congratulated O'Malley.  Check out the full fight video below.
Dana White, UFC 310 Post-Fight Press Conference
News

Dana White reacts to Conor McGregor's sexual assault verdict

UFC CEO spoke for the first time about former two-division champion Conor McGregor's verdict in sexual assault civil case.

By Jeff Cain
Sean O'Malley
News

Sean O'Malley on the mend and back in the gym

Former bantamweight titleholder Sean O'Malley has returned to the gym after having hip surgery following his UFC 306 championship loss.

By Jeff Cain
Conor McGregor
Conor McGregor

Conor McGregor's fiance posts statement after sexual assault verdict

Conor McGregor's fiance, Dee Devlin, is standing by her man after he was found liable of sexual assault.

By A.K. Jones