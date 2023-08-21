UFC 292 full fight video: Sean O'Malley KO's Aljamain Sterling

Sean O'Malley captured the bantamweight championship with a highlight reel technical knockout over Aljamain Sterling in the UFC 292 main event on Saturday.

The bantamweight star is a superstar. His KO made SportsCenter and for the first time in the promotion's history a full fight video was put on YouTube. The video had nearly six million views at the time of publication.

Normally, the UFC does not put a fight video on YouTube unless it's to promote a matchup on an upcoming event. They changed their policy for "Suga."

Heading into the bout, O'Malley was admittedly nervous. He knew how good Sterling was.

“Honestly, this is the most nervous I've ever been for a fight. In my eyes, Aljamain Sterling is the best bantamweight of all time. So yeah, I was a little bit nervous for this fight but I never lost the confidence because I know what I possess in this right hand, Baby," O'Malley said moments after the win.

"It only takes one mistake against me. I don't even know if that was a mistake. I'm just that effing good," he continued.

Sterling made no excuses in his octagon interview and congratulated O'Malley. Check out the full fight video below.