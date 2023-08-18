UFC 292 Ceremonial Weigh-in: Aljamain Sterling vs. Sean O'Malley

UFC 292 headliners, bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling and challenger Sean O'Malley, weighed in at the ceremonial weigh-in on Friday in Boston.

UFC 292 takes place on Saturday at TD Garden in Boston and features two world title bouts. In the main event, bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling puts his title on the line against Sean O'Malley. In the co-main event, women's strawweight titleholder Zhang Weili takes on Amanda Lemos.