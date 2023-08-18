Skip to main content
sterling-omalley-ufc292cw
image caption
Aljamain Sterling and Sean O'Malley face-off at UFC 292 Ceremonial Weigh-in
UFC 292

UFC 292 Ceremonial Weigh-in: Aljamain Sterling vs. Sean O'Malley

UFC 292 headliners, bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling and challenger Sean O'Malley, weighed in at the ceremonial weigh-in on Friday in Boston.

UFC 292 headliners, bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling and challenger Sean O'Malley, weighed in at the ceremonial weigh-in on Friday in Boston.

UFC 292 takes place on Saturday at TD Garden in Boston and features two world title bouts. In the main event, bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling puts his title on the line against Sean O'Malley. In the co-main event, women's strawweight titleholder Zhang Weili takes on Amanda Lemos.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles
Dana White, UFC 310 Post-Fight Press Conference
News

Dana White reacts to Conor McGregor's sexual assault verdict

UFC CEO spoke for the first time about former two-division champion Conor McGregor's verdict in sexual assault civil case.

By Jeff Cain
Sean O'Malley
News

Sean O'Malley on the mend and back in the gym

Former bantamweight titleholder Sean O'Malley has returned to the gym after having hip surgery following his UFC 306 championship loss.

By Jeff Cain
Conor McGregor
Conor McGregor

Conor McGregor's fiance posts statement after sexual assault verdict

Conor McGregor's fiance, Dee Devlin, is standing by her man after he was found liable of sexual assault.

By A.K. Jones