Sean O'Malley
UFC 292

UFC 292 Bonuses: Sean O'Malley banks a bonus for finishing Aljamain Sterling

UFC 292 is now in the books after the pay-per-view (PPV) concluded from inside the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts. And after a wild night of fights, we have a few bonuses to announce on a card that featured some absolute highlight reels.

First, kicking off the Preliminary Card was a bantamweight tilt to determine the winner of The Ultimate Fighter 31. Brad Katona and Cody Gibson went all three rounds in what was an exciting affair from start to finish. However, when it was all said and done, Katona was awarded the unanimous decision victory and became a two-time winner of the TUF tournament. With that being said, both men will be taking home $50,000 Fight Of The Night bonuses for their efforts.

Next up, in the co-main event, Zhang Weili retained her UFC strawweight title, once again proving why she’s the undisputed best at 115 pounds, with a lopsided unanimous decision victory over challenger Amanda Lemos. Not only did Zhang rack up the first successful title defense of her second reign as champ, but she also cashed in on a $50,000 Performance Of The Night bonus as well.

And last, but certainly not least, “Suga” Sean O’Malley is the new UFC bantamweight champion of the world after a shocking second-round TKO victory over Aljamain Sterling. O’Malley’s beautiful display of striking and history-making moment has also earned him Performance Of The Night, so he’ll also take home an extra $50,000 to go with his new belt.

