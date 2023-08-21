UFC 292: Aljamain Sterling vs. Sean O'Malley Highlights

Check out the highlights from the UFC 292 main event championship bout between Aljamain Sterling and Sean O'Malley.

Check out the highlights from the UFC 292 main event championship bout between Aljamain Sterling and Sean O'Malley.

UFC 292 took place at TD Garden in Boston and was headlined by a bantamweight title bout between Sterling on O'Malley. Sterling entered the octagon as the bantamweight champion riding a nine-winning streak. O'Malley was ranked second in the division.

O'Malley finished Sterling in the second round after landing a right hand that face-panted Sterling. Sterling desperately tried to avoid the hammer fists from a standing O'Malley. The referee had seen enough and stepped in to stop the fight. O'Malley became the new bantamweight titleholder.

Aljamain Sterling vs Sean O'Malley Highlights