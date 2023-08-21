Skip to main content
sterling-O'Malley-UFC292highlghlights1600
UFC 292

UFC 292: Aljamain Sterling vs. Sean O'Malley Highlights

Check out the highlights from the UFC 292 main event championship bout between Aljamain Sterling and Sean O'Malley.

Check out the highlights from the UFC 292 main event championship bout between Aljamain Sterling and Sean O'Malley.

UFC 292 took place at TD Garden in Boston and was headlined by a bantamweight title bout between Sterling on O'Malley.  Sterling entered the octagon as the bantamweight champion riding a nine-winning streak.  O'Malley was ranked second in the division.  

O'Malley finished Sterling in the second round after landing a right hand that face-panted Sterling.  Sterling desperately tried to avoid the hammer fists from a standing O'Malley.  The referee had seen enough and stepped in to stop the fight.  O'Malley became the new bantamweight titleholder.  

Aljamain Sterling vs Sean O'Malley Highlights  

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles
Dana White, UFC 310 Post-Fight Press Conference
News

Dana White reacts to Conor McGregor's sexual assault verdict

UFC CEO spoke for the first time about former two-division champion Conor McGregor's verdict in sexual assault civil case.

By Jeff Cain
Sean O'Malley
News

Sean O'Malley on the mend and back in the gym

Former bantamweight titleholder Sean O'Malley has returned to the gym after having hip surgery following his UFC 306 championship loss.

By Jeff Cain
Conor McGregor
Conor McGregor

Conor McGregor's fiance posts statement after sexual assault verdict

Conor McGregor's fiance, Dee Devlin, is standing by her man after he was found liable of sexual assault.

By A.K. Jones