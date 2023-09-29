Tyson Fury vs. Oleksandr Usyk set for late 2023 or early 2024, Francis Ngannou clash still to go ahead

Multiple sources including Tyson Fury himself have confirmed that he will finally meet Oleksandr Usyk in the ring, despite being locked into a fight with Francis Ngannou.

Tyson Fury is a rightfully confident, undefeated boxer with the world at his feet, but he may have bitten off more than he can chew with his recent announcement.

'The Gypsy King' has signed pen to paper to collide with the highly-rated Ukrainian heavyweight Oleksandr Usyk. While this comes as great news to the boxing world, it could be a problem for the Brit as he is currently in camp preparing to welcome Francis Ngannou into the sport of boxing.

Fury and Usyk have both signed contracts to compete in an undisputed heavyweight championship brawl, according to reports. Though there is no official date, rumors suggest that December 23 or some time in January would be the ideal time for the two to lock horns.

Francis Ngannou has been putting in the work ahead of October 28 when he steps into the ring for the very first time. Being tutored by Mike Tyson, Ngannou has developed his craft and while many believe his chances are slim, his natural knockout power means he has the possibility to cause an upset as long as he's still swinging.

It's not only the fans who are confident in the former UFC champion coming up short in this one, as Tyson Fury seemingly is too. Knowing he would be stepping into the ring with a man who holds the record for the world's strongest punch, Fury still signed a deal with the dangerous talent in Usyk.

While this could end up backfiring on the Englishman, he could make a statement as being the greatest to ever do it. If he is able to make such a short turnaround and beat both Francis Ngannou and Oleksandr Usyk just months apart, it will be tough to deny the star power and legacy that is carried by Tyson Fury.

Unless he makes short work of his opponent, fighting in October and then again in December/January would take a toll on his body. Rumors began floating around of his retirement and regardless of the result in both matchups, this could be the final time we see Fury grace the boxing ring.