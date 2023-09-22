Tyron Woodley would return to MMA to fight 'Fake' Israel Adesanya

Tyron Woodley doesn't like Israel Adesanya and would consider coming back to the Octagon for a crack at “Stylebender."

Tyron Woodley, former UFC welterweight champion, is willing to return to mixed martial arts competition. But only for a crack at Israel Adesanya.

Woodley joined ex-UFC light heavyweight champion Quinton “Rampage” Jackson’s podcast, the Jaxxon video podcast, where he discussed his combat sports career. Although Woodley is seemingly retired from MMA competition, “T-Wood” admitted the one person he’d put the gloves back on for is Adesanya.

“The only person I would just want to beat the f*** out of is Israel Adesanya,” Woodley said said (via MMA Fighting). “I don’t like him.”

Why Woodley dislikes Israel Adesanya

When asked to explain why he doesn’t like Adesanya, Woodley detailed the pair’s on-again, off-again feud with one another over the years. Woodley actually gave “Stylebender” props at one point, but the African-born former champion didn’t take too kindly to the comments when it was all said and done.

“Because he cap [fake],” said Woodley. “He was never Israel Adesanya. ... How do I do this again. Israel Adesanya, I get on the same show, TMZ, and they asked me who was next up. I said, ‘I kind of like this Israel kid. He’s kind of different, but he’s got some pizazz. He’s got his own character. He’s flashy, but he’s a good martial artist. I think he’s one to watch out for. This is when he first started out. So I gave him his respect.Tyron Woodley and Jake Paul

“Then they asked me, who did I want to fight? Whoever’s at the top. So you’re at the top, my brother, it’s a salute. I never wanted to fight Nick [Diaz], Nate [Diaz] or Conor [McGregor], or Georges [GSP] because I thought they were weak, easy and whack. I thought they was the best. To be the best, you’ve got to beat the best.”

Adesanya later fired back at Woodley for his comments in several interviews. Shortly after, Woodley dropped the welterweight crown to Adesanya’s friend, Kamaru Usman. That marked the beginning of a four-fight losing skid for Woodley, before he completed his contract with the UFC, who did not re-sign him.

Woodley attempted a career in professional boxing, losing two-straight fights to Jake Paul, the latter of which being a devastating knockout defeat.