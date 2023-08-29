Stephen Thompson claps back at claims he turned down Ian Garry fight

Stephen "Wonderboy" Thompson responds to those that think he turned down a fight with Ian Garry.

Stephen “Wonderboy” Thompson has clapped back at claims that he turned down a fight with Ian Garry.



Last week, UFC president Dana White claimed “Wonderboy” turned down an offer to fight the up-and-coming Irish star moments after his impressive victory over Neil Magny at UFC 292. Garry called out the former 170-pound title challenger as a potential next foe. The UFC boss noted in the post-fight press conference that Thompson was offered the fight that very night, but he turned it down.

Thompson took to his YouTube channel to clear up that misconception. The karate phenom said he’s willing to fight just about anyone, Ian Garry included, however, he’d like a full training camp before doing so. He did admit that, after being called out by Kamaru Usman recently, other matchups don’t sound nearly as appealing in comparison.

“I told UFC, ‘Look, I’ll fight the JDMs. I will fight the Ian Garrys. Just give me a full training camp,'” Thompson said (via MMA Junkie). “And then a few days later, lo and behold, Kamaru Usman calls me out? Let’s freaking go.

“I mean, I was willing to fight the JDMs, the Ian Garrys, the Shavkat (Rakhmonovs). But then you’ve got the guy, the No. 1 contender, the former UFC champ, one of the greatest fighters, calling me out. This was a guy I thought I would face one day and never did, and I think he was thinking the same thing. And I was just like, ‘Let’s make this fight happen. Are you kidding me?'”

Many of Thompson’s recent opponents have been ranked lower than him. Whether he won or lost those fights, Thompson is looking to fight up in the rankings rather than continue to give others a chance instead. At the end of the day, UFC gold is still his end game.

"I'm not a gatekeeper"

“I’ve been fighting backwards since Tyron Woodley, apart from Gilbert Burns, to be honest with you,” Thompson said. “I’ve been fighting back. I’ve been fighting those 13s – the Geoff Neals, the Vicente Luques, the Belal Muhammads. I tried to get that fight with Michel Pereira, who I think was 15 or 13 – I don’t remember – but giving these guys a shot.

“I want to show the UFC, and not just the UFC, but the fans, that I’m not a gatekeeper. I am not a gatekeeper. I’ve got a small window to kind of do what I want to do with the fight game. I’m 40 years old, and when I see a chance to go for another title shot before it’s over, when Kamaru Usman calls me out, I’m like – dude, no brainer. No brainer.”

Thompson’s plan is simple - get past Usman and punch his ticket to an immediate shot at welterweight champion Leon Edwards.

“Leon Edwards,” Thompson said. “When I beat Kamaru Usman, that’s my plan – that’s who I want.”