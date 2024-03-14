Sean Strickland wants rematch with Dricus Du Plessis: 'That needs to be run back'

Former middleweight champion Sean Strickland wants a rematch with the man who took the title from him at UFC 297, Dricus Du Plessis.

Middleweight champion Dricus Du Plessis captured the 185-pound championship by narrowly defeating Sean Strickland in the UFC 297 main event on Jan. 20. The bout earned Fight of the Night honors.

The fight ended in a split decision but some didn't agree with the judges, including UFC CEO Dana White.

“I had it 2-2 going into the last round and I thought that Strickland won the last round. Guys who were sitting at the same table had it the other way. It was a close fight," White said during the UFC 297 Post-Fight Press Conference.

Strickland wants a rematch. On Wednesday, "Tarzan" posted that he wanted to 'run it back' with the South African.

"You know I don't care about fight politics or a belt but it makes me laugh they give izzy a rematch to alex after getting slept.. I lost a close decision that dana himself thought I won. Everyone did.. The stats did. That needs to be run back," Strickland wrote on X.

There are some differences in Israel Adesanya getting a rematch with Alex Pereira compared to Strickland's situation. Prior to the Pereira loss, Adesanya had successfully defended the title five times. He was on his way to winning until Pereira ended the fight in the final round. The loss to Du Plessis at UFC 297 was Strickland's first title defense.

UFC matchmakers worked to book Adesanya and Du Plessis to headline UFC 300. While the fight didn't material for that fight card, it's expected to take place next.