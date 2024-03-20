Skip to main content

Sean Strickland takes aim at UFC icons Jon Jones and Conor McGregor

Former middleweight champion Sean Strickland took aim at UFC legends Jon Jones and Conor McGregor.

No one is safe from Sean Strickland's criticisms, not even UFC icons Jon Jones and Conor McGregor.  "Tarzan" took aim at the heavyweight champion and the former two-division UFC titleholder in an interview with The Schmo on Tuesday .

"At the end of the day, Jon Jones is a piece of sh*t," Strickland said.  "I know that.  The whole world knows that.  We don't need to reiterate his past.  He needs to sack up, fight Aspinall and f**king just get the sh*t done."  

Jones is recovery from injuries suffered while training to face former two-time heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic at UFC 295 in November.  Tom Aspinall, of course, holds the interim heavyweight championship.  

McGregor hopes to return to the octagon this summer against Michael Chandler, but Strickland doesn't care about McGregor returning.  

"Do we really care about Conor McGregor these days," questioned Strickland.  "I'm mean, he's a juiced out, roided out guy.  Do we really care about Conor McGregor?  Is he still a name in the UFC?  Dude, go retire on a yacht and be done with your sh*t."

Strickland has been lobbying for a rematch with middleweight champion Dricus Du Plessis.  The two fought to a split decision at UFC 297 in January with Du Plessis getting the nod from the judges.  Strickland believes that he won the fight and wants the opportunity to win the belt back.  

"The UFC fans want it.  I want it.  To the death as always.  Make it happen," Strickland said.      
