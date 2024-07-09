Skip to main content

Sean Strickland sustains injuries in motorcycle accident

Sean Strickland walked away with cuts and bruises after being involved in a motorcycle accident.

In an attempt to execute a wheelie, Sean Strickland managed to completely trash his motorcycle and sustain some injuries to himself in the process.

Strickland is an adrenaline junkie who loves to do all kinds of crazy things. Chasing trespassers with a gun or having a firework fight weeks before his UFC title clash are just some of the many wild headlines that have surrounded his name.

Now, Sean Strickland finds himself in the news once again. This time, he has managed to cause damage to one of his most prized possessions — his motorcycle.

After numerous attempts, the former UFC champion had finally found the balance point. This enabled him to ride his bike and wheelie simultaneously.

However, it didn't take too long before Strickland's joy-ride turned sour. Unfortunately for the controversial middleweight, he was just getting the hang of his new-found skill before disaster struck.

Screenshot_20240709-121154_Instagram

Not long after, Strickland's inner thrill-seeker pushed the limits too far.

As stated by the man himself on his Instagram story, he went a little too far back while performing the stunt and lost control. This resulted in both him and his motorcycle being damaged.

Screenshot_20240709-120324_Instagram
Screenshot_20240709-120358_Instagram

In typical Sean Strickland fashion, he still turned up to training with his new collection of cuts and bruises.

Sean Strickland

What's next for Sean Strickland?

After dropping his title in a razor-close decision loss to Dricus Du Plessis, Sean Strickland has been eyeing another shot at UFC gold.

His chances of being next in line for the champion only increased when he beat Paulo Costa at UFC 302.

Reports suggested that a potential fight against Robert Whittaker could be in the works to crown the rightful number-one contender, but Sean Strickland rejected that proposal.

According to Strickland, he deserves to be next in line for a title shot. He recently announced his future fighting plans on social media.
