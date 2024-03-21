Sean Strickland releases video response to Ian Garry's wife

The feud between former middleweight champion Sean Strickland and undefeated welterweight Ian Garry picked up steam on Wednesday.

Garry's wife, Layla Machado-Garry, posted a video earlier in the day addressing some of the allegations Strickland made against her and her husband back in December.

In response, Strickland released a video of his own and accused Machado-Garry of tarnishing her husband's name.

“Alright succubus, I'll give you what you want. You talk about me, I’ll give what you want, attention. I don’t want to call you by your name because if we know anything about demons, the moment you start using their name it gives them power and that’s all you want right, power and attention. When you post a picture - This is why you talk about me - when you post a picture and you get those fake f**king plastic titties in that tiny little dress and you realize, I’m an old lady, nobody wants to see me half naked in a dress. You think to yourself, how can I get the attention that I want? How can I get what I want? You talk about me, you bring my f**king name up,” Strickland said in his video response.

“You’ve never done anything. You’ve never accomplished anything. The only thing that you’ve done is to seduce famous men," Strickland continued. "Let me tell you why you are such a despicable person. Everybody is gone and went and forgot about this. We’ve accepted you, as disgusting as that may seem, and you bring this back up and tarnish your husband’s name just because that little insecure, succubus demon inside you wants attention. Whatever succubus cave you came from, just go back to it."