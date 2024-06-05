Sean Strickland pursuing podcast with fellow controversial UFC fighter

Sean Strickland is ready to create one of the biggest podcasts in the world of mixed martial arts, and he already has an idea on who his ideal co-hosts will be.

The former middleweight champion divides opinion in the MMA space. His fight style is an all-action approach as he looks to press forward and exhaust his opponents, making him a joy to watch for some. While he is too brash for some people outside of the sport, others love him for his controversial qualities–which has played a huge role in his ever-increasing popularity on social media.

To capitalize on his stardom, Sean Strickland has proposed what could be the most wacky podcast of all time. Strickland believes himself, Bryce Mitchell, and former UFC title challenger Jake Shields should come together to start up a podcast for the fans.

Alongside fellow fighters, the 33-year-old would like to see comedic YouTube stars The Hodgetwins join the team.

"Me, Jake Shields, and Bryce Mitchell podcast, but I think we need one black guy," Strickland stated online. "Hodgetwins together make 1 black guy."

Check out Sean Strickland's podcast proposition comment below.

Not unlike Sean Strickland, Bryce Mitchell has managed to build a name for himself due to his unique personality.

'Thug Nasty' is a proud Arkansas native who is known for being eccentric both inside and outside of the cage. Pairing Mitchell with Strickland is a wild choice on its own, and involving Jake Shields only adds to that.

Shields is another fighter who will speak his mind, no matter who it offends. The former Strikeforce middleweight champion can often be found butting heads with others on the social media platform, X.

Sean Strickland is no stranger to podcasts. Alongside Chris Curtis, the 185 lbs contender hosted a show called 'The Man Dance', which is available on YouTube.