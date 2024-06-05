Skip to main content

Sean Strickland pursuing podcast with fellow controversial UFC fighter

Sean Strickland has his sights set on a new podcast.

Sean Strickland is ready to create one of the biggest podcasts in the world of mixed martial arts, and he already has an idea on who his ideal co-hosts will be.

The former middleweight champion divides opinion in the MMA space. His fight style is an all-action approach as he looks to press forward and exhaust his opponents, making him a joy to watch for some. While he is too brash for some people outside of the sport, others love him for his controversial qualities–which has played a huge role in his ever-increasing popularity on social media.

To capitalize on his stardom, Sean Strickland has proposed what could be the most wacky podcast of all time. Strickland believes himself, Bryce Mitchell, and former UFC title challenger Jake Shields should come together to start up a podcast for the fans.

Alongside fellow fighters, the 33-year-old would like to see comedic YouTube stars The Hodgetwins join the team.

"Me, Jake Shields, and Bryce Mitchell podcast, but I think we need one black guy," Strickland stated online. "Hodgetwins together make 1 black guy."

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Check out Sean Strickland's podcast proposition comment below.

Sean Strickland

Sean Strickland caught on tape throwing urine

Read More
Sean Strickland

Sean Strickland caught on tape throwing urine

Read More

Not unlike Sean Strickland, Bryce Mitchell has managed to build a name for himself due to his unique personality.

'Thug Nasty' is a proud Arkansas native who is known for being eccentric both inside and outside of the cage. Pairing Mitchell with Strickland is a wild choice on its own, and involving Jake Shields only adds to that.

Shields is another fighter who will speak his mind, no matter who it offends. The former Strikeforce middleweight champion can often be found butting heads with others on the social media platform, X.

Sean Strickland is no stranger to podcasts. Alongside Chris Curtis, the 185 lbs contender hosted a show called 'The Man Dance', which is available on YouTube.
Dana White, UFC 310 Post-Fight Press Conference
News

Dana White reacts to Conor McGregor's sexual assault verdict

UFC CEO spoke for the first time about former two-division champion Conor McGregor's verdict in sexual assault civil case.

By Jeff Cain
Sean O'Malley
News

Sean O'Malley on the mend and back in the gym

Former bantamweight titleholder Sean O'Malley has returned to the gym after having hip surgery following his UFC 306 championship loss.

By Jeff Cain
Conor McGregor
Conor McGregor

Conor McGregor's fiance posts statement after sexual assault verdict

Conor McGregor's fiance, Dee Devlin, is standing by her man after he was found liable of sexual assault.

By A.K. Jones