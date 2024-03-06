Sean Strickland: 'I'm a little mentally unstable'

Former UFC middleweight champion Sean Strickland admitted to being 'a little mentally unstable' in a social media post.

Former UFC middleweight champion Sean Strickland has had an eventful past six months. He won the 185-pound championship at UFC 293 last September by defeating former two-time titleholder Israel Adesanya.

The depth of the trauma Strickland suffered growing up was exposed during an interview with comedian and podcaster Theo Von in early January. Strickland broke down in tears discussing his childhood.

Strickland is a bit of a controversial figure known for his off-the-cuff responses to questions. His answers range from political rants to ridiculing and insulting other fighters and the media. He had a well publicized feud with rising welterweight star Ian Machado Garry after insulting Garry's wife and making some pretty hefty allegations against her.

Strickland lost the title in his first title defense at UFC 297 on Jan. 20., losing by split decision to Dricus Du Plessis. Three weeks later he mercilessly beat up influencer Sneako during a sparring session at the UFC PI in Las Vegas. A few days later, "Tarzan" was involved in a verbal confrontation with musician Machine Gun Kelly during a Power Slap event. His behavior cost him a chance to take part in Nitrocross events earlier this month.

In response to Strickland's altercation with Machine Gun Kelly, UFC CEO Dana White said, “You can’t bring Sean Strickland around any other human beings."

On Tuesday, Strickland made a social media post admitting to being 'a little bit mentally unstable.' In a follow-up post, Strickland spoke about mental health.

"I'm a little mentally unstable, Its important to be surrounded with people who understand you and help," Strickland wrote. "I'll wake up some days wanting to strangle a puppy."

"Mental illness is like someone else living in your body that takes control randomly and you have no idea you're not in control," he wrote in a second tweet. "Some people will get this some people won't. Garcia needs to rethink who he hangs around with. TAKE CARE OF THE BRAIN. Work out. Have good friends," he wrote.

A video accompanied Strickland's second tweet. In the video he spoke about the importance of having people around you that can recognize mental health issues.

"When you've got mental instability, you've really got to f**king take care of your mind and surround yourself with people that can bring you down, recognize it, and f**king help you," he said.