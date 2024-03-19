Sean Strickland: 'I still struggle with mental health'

Former UFC middleweight champion Sean Strickland struggles with mental health. In a social media post on Monday, Strickland gave a glimpse into his daily struggles.

“Sometimes I win, sometimes I lose,” he posted on social media accompanied with a video. "All week I’ve been f**ked up, dude."

"“I’ve been on the Twitter saying crazy sh*t, just f**king spiraling. I woke up and I told my girl, I was like, ‘Babe, I feel like I’m a danger to people. Like I don’t feel like I should be out in the world.’ And I think that – I have everything. I’m rich, I’m famous, I have everything I ever f**king wanted and I am still mentally unwell. I get in these mindsets to where like I want to burn everything down in the world. Like, I want to have nothing, so I can just f**king lose it and just take out everything on people.

“I think that you guys, in a weird way, are like my family. Like I’ve shared some sh*t with you guys, and you guys have shared some sh*t with me. I feel more connected with my fans than I think most people feel just because we’ve gone through a lot together. I have everything I want, and I still struggle with mental health. My memory is so short that, like, when I go out into this week, I think to myself, like once I get past it, I think to myself, like, ‘Oh, man. That was a really rough time in my life.’ But then when I really think about it, this happens multiple times a month, every month.”

In a followup post, Strickland explained his thought processes and how he 'locks away' the negative voice.

"There is always this little voice in me that says 'Burn it all down, everything.' Then I remind myself 'You have a girlfriend, a mortgage. Just stop, it's gonna be fine just relax move forward, lock it away' Lmao I swear the daily struggle," he wrote.