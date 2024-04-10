Sean Strickland complains about UFC fighter pay: 'UFC isn't the NFL or the NBA'

Former UFC Middleweight champion Sean Strickland and influencer-turned boxer Jake Paul don't agree on most things but seem to have found common ground on the topic of fighter pay.

Strickland took to social media on Tuesday to discuss the financial differences between UFC athletes and athletes in major sports leagues like the NFL and the NBA.

"Here's the thing guys. UFC isn't the NFL or the NBA it's absolutely cut throat. You don't leave this sport happy or well," Strickland wrote on X. He then considered the move to professional boxing for the money.

"If I fought Jake Paul 1. I'd murder him but 2. We would make millions. Something you guys experience at your jobs. The pay gap just keeps getting wider," Strickland said.

Many former UFC fighters have made the leap over to the squared circle, including former middleweight kingpin Anderson Silva, former welterweight champion Tyron Woodley, Ben Askren, Nate Diaz, and Jorge Masvidal in recent years. Paul's next boxing match is against former heavyweight titleholder Mike Tyson.

Strickland on the other hand has been lobbying for a rematch against current middleweight champion Dricus Du Plessis, but it appears the fight promotion has other plans for "Tarzan." Former middleweight title challenger Paulo Costa revealed that he was offered a fight against Strickland but Strickland turned it down citing pay.