Sean Strickland cancelled, will not attend or race in Nitrocross event

Former UFC middleweight champion Sean Strickland had planned on attending and racing in the March 1st and 2nd Motocross event in Las Vegas. Those plans are no more.

Strickland explained that he has 'gone too far' by beating up a social media influencer, threatening to kill Jake Paul, and getting into a verbal exchange with Machine Gun Kelly.

"Will not be racing or attending nitrocross. I did it.... finally went too far lmao!!!!! As of always, I appreciate you guys. I'm only here because you guys, without you guys I would of been canceled long time. Thanks for keeping me employed....," Strickland wrote on Instagram accompanied with a video.

In the video, Strickland didn't blame Nitrocross for the decision.

"Hey guys. I f**king did it. I violated the influencer trust treaty, the circle jerk that I didn't know I was in. No one gave me like a written invitation to the circle jerk where like I get famous, you get famous, we help each other out," Strickland said in the video.

"I never got the f**king invitation or the guidelines, so here we are. The bad news guys is I'm not racing Nitrocross. This isn't Nitrocross' doing. They're great f**king people. This goes beyond them," Strickland continued. "I guess there's like f**king golden rules about how to be a f**king influencer and get free sh*t. I guess I'm not the f**king one for these guys."

Strickland spend the rest of the video explaining his point of view and railing on Machine Gun Kelly.

"I want you guys to put yourself in my shoes. A man insulted me and challenged me to fight. I fought that man just like you would. A Tik Toker wants to spar. I treat him no different that anybody else," he said. "You quit, or you fall down, or you tap out and then we're f**king done and I respect him for that. I meet a f**king vampire. A vampire wearing a man-bag with painted nails that was so insulted that I didn't know who the f**k he was. He acted like a woman because I didn't know nor do I care who he was. Dude, you dress like a f**king vampire wearing a man-bag. You are a slight on society brother. The fact that you exist is f**king mind boggling. The fact that you exist makes me want to go back to 1776 bro. You are less of a little f**king man. You have blood drinking rituals for you guys. I regress.

"You want to know who these f**king jerkoffs are? Go look at any sporting event. They're the ones in the front row seats who were given $1,000 tickets while you were made to buy a $500 nosebleed ticket. You are f**king used to prop these c*nts up and these c*nts who have a little bit of fame because they f**king preach on Tik Tok are given front row seats. F**k it guys. I don't want to be in the f**king circle jerk."