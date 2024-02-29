Sean Strickland calls Brandon Schaub a p***y in reaction to off-road flip

Former UFC middleweight champion took aim at Brendon Schaub after Schaub flipped his truck in an off-road incident.

Earlier this week, former UFC heavyweight Brandon Schaub shared in-car footage of him flipping his truck in an off-road accident. Schaub received a concussion in the incident but escaped serious injury.

The video revealed that Schaub was thrown around a bit in the rollover. After posting the video, many people reacted to the incident, including former middleweight champion Sean Strickland.

Yall........ did you see brendan schaub flip his truck?!?! The panic in that man's eyes lmao!!! I've handled motorcycle wrecks going 80 better than you handled a roll in a truck lmao.. Maybe you should come hang out with me, I'll help you not be a pussy," Strickland wrote on social media.

Strickland won the 185-pound championship by defeating Israel Adesanya by unanimous decision at UFC 293 last September. He was beaten by Dricus Du Plessis in his first title defense at UFC 297 on Jan. 20.

"Tarzan" is one of the most outspoken athletes on the UFC roster. He regularly weighs in on other fighters, politics, and is an avid off-roader and snowboarder. He was sidelined from 2018 to 2020 due to injuries suffered in a motorcycle accident.