Sean Strickland admits to letting Chris Curtis win sparring session before loss to Brendan Allen

Sean Strickland allowed Chris Curtis to beat him up in sparring before his short-notice Brendan Allen fight.

Sean Strickland and Chris Curtis are known for going hard in their shared sparring sessions, but that wasn't the case during the build-up to Curtis' short-notice clash against Brendan Allen.

'The Action Man' wasn't interested in taking any fights as he was hoping to spend time with his family following the recent birth of his second child. But when the UFC came calling for him to step in for the injured Marvin Vettori to face Allen, he jumped at the opportunity.

Chris Curtis had just three weeks to prepare for a five-round main event slot against 'All In'. According to Sean Strickland, his friend and training partner wasn't in the best shape heading into his fight this past Saturday, which led to Strickland using unconventional ideas to build Curtis' confidence.

"UFC filmed Curt, I did one round of sparring with him and let him win," Strickland said. "The camera crew [were] confused because they know me."

"I said, 'If I spar him remotely hard, he will lose all confidence going into this fight, he's so out of shape. No excuses but [Brendan Allen should] take zero pride in this victory."

Despite admitting to asking Curtis to decline the short-notice affair, Strickland stated that fighters don't have the freedom to refuse offers brought to them by the UFC.

"He was so out of shape and under-prepared this fight and still won. You don't say no to the UFC lol, every UFC fighter knows that."

"They say jump, you say how high. Shoulda finished high school."

Stopping himself from ranting on any longer, Strickland ended by insisting Chris Curtis and Brendan Allen have an instant rematch. The pair remain 1-1 at present and a third fight could potentially take place in the future.

"Alright, I'm done b*tching. We're all grown a** men and we all make our own decisions. Just run it back on a full camp, Curt deserves that."