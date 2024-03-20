It's no secret that UFC bantamweight champion Sean O'Malley and Marlon "Chito" Vera do not like each other. The two have fought twice but hasn't settled their differences.

In the first meeting, Vera handed O'Malley his first and only career loss at UFC 252 in August 2020. In the rematch at UFC 299 on March 9, O'Malley dominated Vera on his way to a one-sided unanimous decision.

Since the rematch, the two have gone back and forth on social media. Vera accused O'Malley of 'greasing' and being 'slippery' in the fight. On Monday, O'Malley went off when discussing Vera.

"I don't get it. I don't get the whole Chito thing. Everyone seems to love this dude," O'Malley said on his YouTube channel. "I'm like, that motherf**ker is a fake-ass b*tch. Chito sucks. F**k him."

"I know sh*t that people don't know that will change their minds on him but I'm not going to go out there and post it. The DM sh*t was real," O'Malley continued. "I was in his f**king head. I was his brain. I was thinking for him... F**k that guy. Then he comes out and says I'm greasing my hair. Bro didn't get close enough to even smell my hair. What's greasing my hair going to do?"

If the fight promotion ever decides to book a trilogy between O'Malley and Vera, it won't be difficult to promote it.