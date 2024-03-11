Sean O'Malley: 'The first fight was a fluke'

Bantamweight champion Sean O'Malley avenged the only loss on his record on Saturday, defeating Marlon "Chito" Vera in the UFC 299 main event.

Bantamweight champion Sean O'Malley successfully defended his title for the first time in the UFC 299 main event on Saturday against familiar foe Marlon "Chito" Vera. Vera handed O'Malley his first and only career loss at UFC 252 in August 2020.

O'Malley dominated Vera in the rematch winning every round. Following the victory, O'Malley stated that he's undefeated again.

"I knew I was better than this guy for three and a half years. I knew the first fight was a fluke," O'Malley said during the UFC 299 Post-Fight Press Conference. "The Suga State Athletic Commission, they said if I win that they'll take that first fight away, so officially I'm undefeated again. It feels really good, so we're 1-0 right now."