Skip to main content

Sean O'Malley: 'The first fight was a fluke'

Bantamweight champion Sean O'Malley avenged the only loss on his record on Saturday, defeating Marlon "Chito" Vera in the UFC 299 main event.

Bantamweight champion Sean O'Malley successfully defended his title for the first time in the UFC 299 main event on Saturday against familiar foe Marlon "Chito" Vera.  Vera handed O'Malley his first and only career loss at UFC 252 in August 2020.  

O'Malley dominated Vera in the rematch winning every round.  Following the victory, O'Malley stated that he's undefeated again.  

"I knew I was better than this guy for three and a half years.  I knew the first fight was a fluke," O'Malley said during the UFC 299 Post-Fight Press Conference.  "The Suga State Athletic Commission, they said if I win that they'll take that first fight away, so officially I'm undefeated again.  It feels really good, so we're 1-0 right now."

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles
Dana White, UFC 310 Post-Fight Press Conference
News

Dana White reacts to Conor McGregor's sexual assault verdict

UFC CEO spoke for the first time about former two-division champion Conor McGregor's verdict in sexual assault civil case.

By Jeff Cain
Sean O'Malley
News

Sean O'Malley on the mend and back in the gym

Former bantamweight titleholder Sean O'Malley has returned to the gym after having hip surgery following his UFC 306 championship loss.

By Jeff Cain
Conor McGregor
Conor McGregor

Conor McGregor's fiance posts statement after sexual assault verdict

Conor McGregor's fiance, Dee Devlin, is standing by her man after he was found liable of sexual assault.

By A.K. Jones