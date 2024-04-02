Sean O'Malley teases UFC title defense at the Las Vegas Sphere

Sean O'Malley looks poised to defend his bantamweight title at UFC 306 in September.

After a scintillating performance last time out, Sean O'Malley has revealed his ideal return date to the octagon with several opponents lining up to fight the uber-popular star.

Headlining the biggest card of the year thus far, 'Suga' took center stage at UFC 299 and delivered a masterclass display. Though he was unable to finish his opponent, the bantamweight king defended his title for the first time against long-term rival Marlon Vera.

Less than a month since his huge win, Sean O'Malley has announced to the world when he expects to return. In a short message on social media, O'Malley told fans they should look forward to his return in September.

There are a number of potential opponent's for O'Malley, though arguably none standout more than Merab Dvalishvili. Not only is 'The Machine' keen on avenging the loss of his close friend and training partner Aljamain Sterling, but he is also riding a 10-fight win streak inside the octagon.

Merab secured a hard fought victory against Henry Cejudo in his most recent outing and is desperate to get his hands on the champion next.

The Georgian has been posting hilarious videos on social media in hopes of getting O'Malley's attention.

Will Sean O'Malley fight in September?

While it's unclear when the striking phenom Sean O'Malley will make his octagon return, there is a monumental event waiting for someone of his calibre in September.

For the second year running, the UFC will celebrate Mexican Independence Day and will do so by hosting a pay-per-view event at the Las Vegas Sphere.

Many names have been thrown around for the card, with Conor McGregor openly stating his interest in completing the trilogy with Nate Diaz at UFC 306 in September.

A fight card featuring fan-favorites Conor McGregor, Sean O'Malley, Nate Diaz, and Merab Dvalishvili would be a great start to their debut at the recently built Las Vegas Sphere.