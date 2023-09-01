Sean O'Malley reveals UFC 292 PPV numbers

Sean O'Malley isn't going to let Henry Cejudo get away with anything.

On Thursday evening, O'Malley took to X to debunk what Cejudo had said about the UFC 292 PPV buys.

"Henry sayin Me and Aljo 'only' did 350k ppv according to his (girlfriend ) source. I just talked to the ufc and I heard upwards of 570k … legit no kizzy not making this up heard Aljo vs Henry did 135k. Also Henry 5’2 lol," he tweeted.

Cejudo, who is clearly trying to build up some drama for a shot at O'Malley's new title, claimed that the UFC 292 PPV only sold 350,000 buys.

“Guess what, guys, I have friends at ESPN. I’m not gonna say who but Sean O’Malley did anywhere between 300,000 to 350,000 [PPV buys],” Cejudo said on his YouTube channel. “That’s it. That’s all Sean O’Malley made in pay-per-view buys. Is 350,000 pay-per-view buys — is that a surplus or is that down? The other guy who will probably more than likely now is Aljamain Sterling.”

UFC 292 was headlined by then-champion Aljamain Sterling and Sean O'Malley.

At press time, there are no official PPV numbers released.