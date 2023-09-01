Skip to main content
Sean O'Malley reveals UFC 292 PPV numbers

Sean O'Malley debunked what Henry Cejudo claims about the UFC 292 PPV buys.

Sean O'Malley isn't going to let Henry Cejudo get away with anything. 

On Thursday evening, O'Malley took to X to debunk what Cejudo had said about the UFC 292 PPV buys. 

"Henry sayin Me and Aljo 'only' did 350k ppv according to his (girlfriend ) source. I just talked to the ufc and I heard upwards of 570k … legit no kizzy not making this up heard Aljo vs Henry did 135k. Also Henry 5’2 lol," he tweeted. 

Cejudo, who is clearly trying to build up some drama for a shot at O'Malley's new title, claimed that the UFC 292 PPV only sold 350,000 buys. 

“Guess what, guys, I have friends at ESPN. I’m not gonna say who but Sean O’Malley did anywhere between 300,000 to 350,000 [PPV buys],” Cejudo said on his YouTube channel. “That’s it. That’s all Sean O’Malley made in pay-per-view buys. Is 350,000 pay-per-view buys — is that a surplus or is that down? The other guy who will probably more than likely now is Aljamain Sterling.”

UFC 292 was headlined by then-champion Aljamain Sterling and Sean O'Malley. 

At press time, there are no official PPV numbers released. 
