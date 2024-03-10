Sean O'Malley puts on clinic against Marlon Vera

Bantamweight champion Sean O'Malley put his title on the line for the first time on Saturday against a familia foe in Marlon "Chito" Vera. Vera handed O'Malley his first and only career loss in their first fight at UFC 252 in August 2020.

O'Malley entered the bout coming of a TKO win over former champion Aljamain Sterling. Vera was coming off a decision win over Pedro Munhoz.

There was no touch of gloves between the two, and no one expected there to be. The two exchanged leg kicks to start the fight. O"Malley connected with a front kick to the body. He followed up with a spinning back kick to the body. Vera was very patient waiting for an opening. O'Malley connected with a right hand. Vera responded with a kick to the body. O'Malley switched stances and switched back. He landed a straight left hand. Vera landed a kick to the body followed by a left hand.

O'Malley was efficient with his strikes and had more output than Vera. O'Malley went to the body with two punches. Vera exploded forward with a left. MMAWeekly scored the first round 10-9 for O'Malley.

O'Malley unloaded a kick and Vera blocked to start the second round. O'Malley landed a right hand and went to the body. Vera connected with a strong leg kick. O'Malley continued to target the body. He went high with a kick that partially landed. O'Malley stepped into the pocket with a stiff jab. Vera landed to the body with a kick. O'Malley answered with a right hand. O'Malley started to let his hands go. He connected with a combination. O'malley appeared to be much faster than Vera.

Vera connected with a left hand with two minutes remaining in the round. O'Malley connected with a huge knee on the chin of Vera. Vera retreated but absorbed it. O'Malley landed a right hand. Vera's face was busted up. O'Malley continued to land right hands. Vera responded with a right hand. O'Malley connected with a counter right hand. A right hand knocked Vera to a knee in the closing seconds. MMAWeekly scored the round 10-9 for O'Malley.

The two took the center of the cage to start the third. Vera pressed forward but O'Malley moved out of range. O'Malley connected with a right hand. O'Malley had a higher output than Vera. Vera exploded forward but O'Malley avoided taking anything significant. O'Malley delivered a straight left hand. O'Malley went to the body with a right hand. O'Malley landed a combination. Vera responded with a left hand. O'Malley had a higher output. Vera connected with a right hand that go O'Malley's attention. MMAWeekly scored the round for O'Malley.

Vera came out aggressive in the fourth. He landed a right and and leaped in with a knee. O'Malley pawed with his jab. Vera connected with a left hand. Vera pressed forward. O'Malley circled away and delivered a combination. Vera popped O'Malley's head back with a jab. Vera landed a left hand. O'Malley tripped Vera and then let him stand. O'Malley began bleeding from the nose.

Vera landed a combination. O'Malley responded with a right hand to the body. O'Malley continued to have a higher output than Vera. Vera connected with a left hand. O'Malley delivered a combination. O'Malley targeted the body as he's done the entire fight. Vera pressed O'Malley and landed a right hand. MMAWeekly scored the round 10-9 for O'Malley, but it was Vera's best round.

O'Malley came out in the final round working behind his jab. He landed a straight right hand that hurt Vera. O'Malley pressed Vera looking for the finish. O'Malley jumped in with a knee. O'Malley took his time and picked Vera apart. Vera's left eye began severely swollen. He hit O'Malley with a left hand with two minutes remaining in the bout. O'Malley continued to land to the body. Vera landed a knee and O'Malley responded with a flurry of punches. MMAWeekly scored the round 10-9 for O'Malley

All three judges scored the fight for O'Malley by unanimous decision. The scorecards read 50-45, 50-45, and 50-44.