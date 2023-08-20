Skip to main content
Sean O'Malley at UFC 292 with Championship Belt
image caption
Sean O'Malley, bantamweight champion
UFC 292

Sean O'Malley: "IS THIS REAL?" | UFC 292 Post Fight Press Conference VIDEO

Sean O'Malley speaks as the new UFC bantamweight champion in this UFC 292 post-fight press conference interview video.

Sean O'Malley spoke to the press in this UFC 292 post-fight press conference interview video about the stunning Sean O'Malley knockout as he was the underdog going into this fight against Aljamain Sterling

A euphoric Sean O'Malley spoke to the press in this UFC 292 post-fight press conference interview video following his win over former champion Aljamain Sterling on Saturday night.

O'Malley's knockout in the second round stunned most onlookers, as he was the underdog going into this title fight against Sterling.

O'Malley secured the UFC bantamweight championship with his decisive TKO victory over Sterling. The fight was stopped just 51 seconds into the second round, after O'Malley landed a devastating right hand that send Sterling to the canvas. Without hesitation, O'Malley followed up with a series of hammer fists, prompting the referee to intervene and halt the bout.

Sean O'Malley

UFC 292: Aljamain Sterling vs. Sean O'Malley fight highlights

Sean O'Malley

The O'Malley knockout silenced his critics who claimed he was being protected by the UFC and given an easier path. Addressing the media in this UFC 292 post-fight press conference video, O'Malley reflected on his immediate reaction after becoming the bantamweight champion. 

“Is this real? Am I gonna wake up in my hotel bed and be pissed off that this isn’t real? Was this really happening right now? Did that really just happen the way I pictured it and planned it to happen? Am I in a movie? Then I was like ’no, this is real.’” O'Malley stated.

With his victory, O'Malley not only claimed the bantamweight title, but also cemented his status as one of the division's most formidable fighters. As the UFC universe looks ahead, all eyes will be on O'Malley and his next move as the reigning champion.

Sean O'Malley UFC 292 Post-Fight Interview Video
