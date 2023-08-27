Sean O'Malley celebrates champion status with new forehead tattoo

Newly crowned bantamweight champion Sean O'Malley has a lot of tattoos on his body, and now has one more.

O'Malley defeated Aljamain Sterling in the UFC 292 main event with a stunning knockout on Aug. 19 in Boston. He'll likely get a few new things with the money he brought in. One of the first things "Suga" went and out bout was a new tattoo.

His championship win left a permanent mark in UFC history books and he put a permanent reminder of his championship status in tattoo form on his forehead.

"New Bantamweight champ @sugasean has added to his face tattoo collection! “Champ MMXXIII” (Champ 2023) to his face! He also touched up his “Dreamers” tattoo (2nd slide)," the caption read.

MMA Tattoos posted the photos taken by the tattoo artist to Instagram. O'Malley also got a little touchup work done on some other ink he has. Interestingly, the tattoo artist trains with O'Malley at MMA Lab. He's been tattooing O'Malley for seven years.

When O'Malley will fight again remains unclear. He'd like to return in December but the UFC may have other plans for the timing of his next fight.