Sean O'Malley blasts MMA managers as 'scumbags' who will 'manipulate you'

Sean O'Malley is one of a kind in more ways than one.

Not only does he beat to his own drum in regard to fashion, but he's also one of the few high-ranking UFC fighters to not have a dedicated manager overseeing his career. And he likes it that way.

“I’d say make sure when you get these manager’s contracts, read them… have a lawyer look through them. Don’t just sign just because these guys say they can get you in the UFC,” O’Malley said at the UFC 292 media day (h/t Bloody Elbow for the transcription). “They’re taking 20 percent of your purse. They’re taking your win bonus, taking your fight bonus, your performance bonus. I would be very very skeptical on signing their contract.”

O'Malley has done well for himself, signing multiple endorsement deals as well as hosting his own podcast and YouTube channel. And he's done that all without the help of a manager.

He cited the conflict of interest that many managers have in regard to their contracts between the UFC and fighters.

“You can sign with a manager, but make sure you have stuff in there that’s fair to you,” O’Malley said. “Because none of these contracts are fair to these fighters, and these managers know that fighters are not going to read it — we’re fighters for a reason."

He also warned that many of the most well-known managers are close with the UFC and that should be scrutinized as well. Managers like Jason House and Ali Abdelaziz are close with Dana White and often have fighters pitted against each other.

“Be very very careful of these managers that are very close with the UFC. Mostly just be careful with these guys. They’re not good at their jobs. They’ll manipulate you," he said. “You meet scumbags on all levels of life. You can be broke and have broke scumbag friends, you can have a lot of money and there’s those rich, high-level scumbags out there. (MMA managers are) good at being scumbags. They’re good at that.”

O'Malley is looking to become the second fighter to come from the Dana White Contender Series to earn a UFC title. Jamahal Hill did it first when he defeated Glover Teixeira to become the UFC light heavyweight champion. O'Malley looks to defeat Aljamain Sterling at UFC 292 on Saturday in Boston.