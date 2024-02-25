Sean O'Malley and Ryan Garcia trade shots on social media as fight talks heat up

Sean O'Malley has exchanged words with Ryan Garcia and it looks like a bout under the UFC banner could be in the works.

Sean O'Malley has long shared a desire to one day step into the boxing ring and compete with some of the world's best, but he may now have that chance without having to leave the octagon.

'Sugar' has cemented himself as one of the most notable stars in the sport and hopes to continue his rise to stardom in the future. With a title defense opportunity on the way and a potential champion vs. champion matchup against Ilia Topuria, the bantamweight king has many options ahead of him, including a wild crossover fight.

In a post on social media, Ryan Garcia pleaded with Dana White to allow him to enter the octagon in hopes of securing a blockbuster clash against Sean O'Malley.

"I'd fight Sean O'Malley in the UFC that's it," Garcia stated in a post online. "But Dana, you'd have to cut me that real check."

Ryan Garcia isn't the only boxer who has had a problem with the UFC champion in the past. Both Devin Haney and Gervonta Davis have been linked with possible fights with the 29-year-old in the past.

As expected, O'Malley was quick to respond to the callout, welcoming the meeting with Garcia but claiming he would easily murder his potential opponent if the matchup ever does get sanctioned.

Despite his interest in the fight, Sean O'Malley will first have to get past the always-dangerous Marlon Vera when the two collide next month.

While 'Chito' is only riding a one-fight win streak, his history with the titleholder earned him his first chance at UFC gold. The pair met back in 2020 when the Ecuadorian came away with his hands raised after an injury led to O'Malley suffering his first defeat in MMA.

Now, the champion is keen to avenge his single loss in the sport and will get that chance when he locks horns with Marlon Vera at UFC 299 on March 9.