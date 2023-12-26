Sean O'Malley already in UFC 299 training camp and feeling 'disciplined'

Bantamweight champion Sean O'Malley is already in training camp for his UFC 299 rematch with Marlon "Chito" Vera on March 9.

Bantamweight champion Sean O'Malley (17-1, 1 NC) is feeling good in training camp. "Sugar" is already in training camp for his UFC 299 rematch with Marlon "Chito" Vera on March 9.

The two first fought back in August 2020 at UFC 252 at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas. Vera handed O'Malley his only career loss, finishing "Sugar" late in the first round via elbows and punches after O'Malley suffered a foot injury.

O'Malley didn't initially acknowledge the loss and would call himself undefeated. It's a loss that he's wanted to avenge since he walked out of the Octagon that night. After winning the championship by stopping Aljamain Sterling at UFC 293, O'Malley called out Vera for his first title defense. The fight promotion obliged and booked the rematch to headline the UFC 299 fight card in Miami, Florida.

"I feel way more stoic and disciplined in camp. It's just, for whatever reason, it's just easier," O'Malley said on his YouTube channel. Got a date. Got a mission. I'm on a mission to kill Chito and I'm going to do everything right to make sure that happens. God, I wonder if Chito's going to show up. Which Chito's going to show up? I'm going to show up. I show up. I don't not show up."

Vera (21-8-1) is ranked sixth in the 135-pound weight class. He'll enter the rematch with O'Malley coming off an unanimous decision win over Pedro Munhoz. He's won five of his last six fights and looks to pick up another win over "Sugar" on March 9 and win the bantamweight title.