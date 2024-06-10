Ryan Garcia arrested in Los Angeles

Ryan Garcia was placed in handcuffs and taken away by police in L.A. on Saturday evening.

Things have gone from bad to worse for Ryan Garcia of late, capped off by his recent arrest.

Garcia was escorted away from the Waldorf Astoria Hotel in Beverly Hills. The boxer was accused of vandalism and footage has surfaced of him being taken away by police in handcuffs.

Despite claiming his unusual behavior ahead of his Devin Haney fight was an act, the 25-year-old still seems to be struggling in day-to-day life. The boxing star is finding it difficult to evade controversial situations recently, as his aforementioned arrest adds to the negativity surrounding his name.

TMZ Sport snapped up the moment of arrest and have shared the video online. Watch it below.

Garcia allegedly damaged property in the hotel and had to be removed from the property–though he cooperated without further issues.

According to the reports, Garcia was under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

Since the incident, one of Ryan Garcia's representatives has spoken out on the matter.

"[Ryan Garcia] was taken by the BHPD to a local hospital for evaluation and treatment," Garcia's attorney Darin Chavez said. "And to our knowledge, may be charged with public intoxication." [h/t TMZ Sports]

Ryan Garcia has since released a statement on the arrest, citing stress as the main factor to his actions.

"Ya’ll know I’ve been dealing with incredible stress, pressure and now the devastating news of my mom’s health." [h/t USA Today]

The incident comes not long after Ryan Garcia was flagged and later found guilty of taking an illegal substance. Despite denying the allegations, Garcia's upset win over Devin Haney–which was also the biggest result of his career–is now tainted.

Garcia is enduring a tough time and may have to deal with even more turmoil.

After making comments about the popular Prime Hydration beverage, the boxer has found himself in trouble.

Logan Paul wasn't happy with Ryan Garcia's comments and has decided to file a lawsuit against the combat sports athlete.