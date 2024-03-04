Ryan Garcia addresses life troubles and losing access to his money - 'They tried to put me in jail'

Ryan Garcia has opened up on recent problems in his personal life, which is much more serious than first thought.

Ahead of his huge clash against Devin Haney on April 20, fans have been worried about Ryan Garcia's actions on social media.

'King Ryan' established himself as a fan-favorite in the boxing world but it seems his personal life has been in a downward spiral of late. First, the sportsman was accused of taking recreational drugs before a strange video surfaced that had supporters fearing for his life.

Now, to address the unusual past few days, Ryan Garcia posted a video on social media. An uneasy Garcia vaguely spoke of his recent troubles, insisting he no longer has access to his mobile phone or bank account.

"Hey, guys. It's me, Ryan. I'm coming on here to explain what's going on," Garcia stated. "I'm not in possession of my phone."

"I can't get access to my Instagram. My cards are locked and I'm just being really taken advantage [of]."

He then went on to reassure those who were fearing for his safety amid the recent rumors surrounding his name, though he did vaguely claim somebody tried to put him in jail.

"I personally wanted just to send out a video to the people that love me, and my fans and family that's concerned that I'm ok."

"I'm not dead. I believe in Jesus, all those are lies. You know, they tried to put me in jail. They're blocking my cards, I can't access my money."

"Nobody's hitting me back. I don't know what's going on but just know I'm ok. Love."

Ryan Garcia heading to the UFC?

Aside from one loss to the generational Gervonta Davis, Ryan Garcia has been largely successful in his boxing career. He has the chance to prove himself when he collides with Devin Haney next month.

Despite preparing for a boxing match, Garcia has his sights on a potential future move to the UFC. Though talks have likely not taken place between the fighter and the MMA promotion, the 25-year-old did call out Sean O'Malley during a rant on social media.

Ryan Garcia believes he would shock the world by stepping into the cage and beating the UFC bantamweight champion, though O'Malley believes otherwise. 'Sugar' labeled the boxer 'delusional' for believing he could enter the highest level of mixed martial arts and be a success.