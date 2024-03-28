Skip to main content

Robert Whittaker vs. Khamzat Chimaev headlines first UFC event in Saudi Arabia

UFC CEO Dana White announced that the fight promotion is going to Saudi Arabia and Robert Whittaker versus Khamzat Chimaev is the headliner.

The UFC is going to Saudi Arabia.  For the first time the fight promotion will host an event at Kingdom Arena in Riyadh.  The event will be a 'Fight Night' card and is headlined by a middleweight bout between former champion Robert Whittaker and Khamzat Chimaev.  

UFC CEO Dana White made the announcement on Wednesday via social media.  "BOOOOOOM!!!!!! UFC is heading to Saudi Arabia for the first time with a BAD ASS card, headlined by @robwhittakermma vs @khamzat_chimaev," White wrote on a video post.  

"What's up guys?  Here with another announcement.  On Saturday, June 22, we'll be going to Saudi Arabia," White said in the video.  "Our fight fight in the Kingdom will be a Fight Night that will air live and free on ABC.  The main event will be former middleweight champion Robert Whittaker versus 13-0, undefeated Khamzat Chimaev to see who will be the No. 1 contender for the UFC Middleweight championship."

White also announced the fight card's co-main event as well as several other bouts.  

