Robert Whittaker knocks Ikram Aliskerov out in UFC Saudi Arabia main event

A middleweight clash between former champion Robert Whittaker and rising prospect Ikram Aliskerov headlined the UFC's first event in Saudi Arabia.

Whittaker was originally slated to face 11th-ranked Khamzat Chimaev in the headlining bout but Chimaev was forced to withdrawal due to illness. Whittaker entered the fight coming off a decision win over Paulo Costa at UFC 298 in February. Aliskerov was riding a seven-fight winning streak with his only career loss coming to Chimaev.

The two touched gloves and Aliskerov came up short on a front kick. Whittaker pressed forward with a jab. Whittaker landed a leg kick but Aliskerov countered with a right hand. Whittaker connected with his jab and Aliskerov reacted with a leg kick. Whittaker connected with a right hand that wobbled Aliskerov. He barely missed with a head kick. A uppercut dropped the Dagestan fighter. A few left hands ended the fight forcing referee Marc Goddard to stop the fight. The official time of the finish was 1:49 of the first round.

"I told you. I told everybody. I'm the boogeyman. I'm the best in the world and I'm the most dangerous matchup for anyone in the division," Whittaker said in his post-fight interview. "I'm the most dangerous middleweight in the world. I'll take a fight anywhere, anytime, and I proved it tonight. I'll prove it again. I'll fight anyone."