Skip to main content

Robert Whittaker down to be backup for Dricus du Plessis vs. Israel Adesanya title fight

Former middleweight champion Robert Whittaker wants to serve as backup fighter for the UFC 305 title bout between Dricus du Plessis and Israel Adesanya.

Former two-time middleweight champion Israel Adesanya will have the opportunity to become a three-time titleholder when he faces current champion Dricus du Plessis in the UFC 305 main event on Aug. 18.  Another former titleholder wants to be the backup fighter for the title bout in case one of them gets injured, or has to back out.  

Fresh off his UFC Saudi Arabia first-round knockout win over Ikram Aliskerov on Saturday, Robert Whittaker said that he'd be down to serve as the UFC 305 title fight backup fighter.  

"I'm healthy.  I'm hearty.  Let's go," Whittaker said in his post-fight octagon interview.  UFC CEO Dana White approved of the idea of Whittaker being the backup fighter for UFC 305 in Perth, Australia.  "We'd love to have him." White said during the UFC Saudi Arabia post-fight press conference.  

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Du Plessis captured the 185-pound championship at UFC 297 in January.  He narrowly defeated Sean Strickland by split decision and the UFC 305 title fight against Adesanya will be du Plessis' first title defense.  

UFC 305 takes place at RAC Arena in Perth, Australia on Aug. 18.  The middleweight title bout headlines the fight card.  It will be the fight promotion's third time hosting an event in Perth.  
Dana White, UFC 310 Post-Fight Press Conference
News

Dana White reacts to Conor McGregor's sexual assault verdict

UFC CEO spoke for the first time about former two-division champion Conor McGregor's verdict in sexual assault civil case.

By Jeff Cain
Sean O'Malley
News

Sean O'Malley on the mend and back in the gym

Former bantamweight titleholder Sean O'Malley has returned to the gym after having hip surgery following his UFC 306 championship loss.

By Jeff Cain
Conor McGregor
Conor McGregor

Conor McGregor's fiance posts statement after sexual assault verdict

Conor McGregor's fiance, Dee Devlin, is standing by her man after he was found liable of sexual assault.

By A.K. Jones