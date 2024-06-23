Robert Whittaker down to be backup for Dricus du Plessis vs. Israel Adesanya title fight

Former middleweight champion Robert Whittaker wants to serve as backup fighter for the UFC 305 title bout between Dricus du Plessis and Israel Adesanya.

Former two-time middleweight champion Israel Adesanya will have the opportunity to become a three-time titleholder when he faces current champion Dricus du Plessis in the UFC 305 main event on Aug. 18. Another former titleholder wants to be the backup fighter for the title bout in case one of them gets injured, or has to back out.

Fresh off his UFC Saudi Arabia first-round knockout win over Ikram Aliskerov on Saturday, Robert Whittaker said that he'd be down to serve as the UFC 305 title fight backup fighter.

"I'm healthy. I'm hearty. Let's go," Whittaker said in his post-fight octagon interview. UFC CEO Dana White approved of the idea of Whittaker being the backup fighter for UFC 305 in Perth, Australia. "We'd love to have him." White said during the UFC Saudi Arabia post-fight press conference.

Du Plessis captured the 185-pound championship at UFC 297 in January. He narrowly defeated Sean Strickland by split decision and the UFC 305 title fight against Adesanya will be du Plessis' first title defense.

UFC 305 takes place at RAC Arena in Perth, Australia on Aug. 18. The middleweight title bout headlines the fight card. It will be the fight promotion's third time hosting an event in Perth.