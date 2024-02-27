Skip to main content
Francis Ngannou

Road to Anthony Joshua vs. Francis Ngannou - Episode 2

Former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou takes on former heavyweight boxing world champion Anthony Joshua on March 8.

On March 8, former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou will have his second professional boxing match.  "The Predator" takes on former heavyweight boxing world champion Anthony Joshua in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

With a win, Ngannou hopes to either rematch Tyson Fury or fight for the world championship.  On Tuesday, the second episode of The Road to Anthony Joshua vs. Francis Ngannou was released promoting the upcoming bout.  

"I like his composure much better today and his defensive awareness for the most part," said coach Dewey Cooper. 

