PFL launches PLF Africa with Francis Ngannou as Chairman

The Professional Fighters League (PFL) announced the launch of PFL Africa and named Francis Ngannou as the chairman.

The Professional Fighters League (PFL) announced the launch of PFL Africa on Wednesday, which joins PFL Europe and PFL MENA as part of PFL’s network of regional leagues.

The newest PFL regional league will launch in the second quarter of 2025 with all events hosted on the continent.  Former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou will serves as the PFL Africa chairman.  

“I am excited and honored to serve as Chairman of PFL Africa, a league that will shape the very foundation of African MMA,” said Francis Ngannou, Chairman PFL Africa. “As we have seen there is a great wealth of talent in Africa just waiting to be given a global stage. I am so very proud to give back to my homeland and to provide great content to a region with such a passionate and diverse fanbase.”

"I stand for my people, for my community.  There's a lot of talent in Africa.  We just need an opportunity and platform," Ngannou said in a video.  

Ngannou departed the UFC in January 2023 after failing to come to terms on a new contract.  He was quickly signed by the PFL in May 2023 but hasn't made his promotional debut yet.  He fought twice as a professional boxer losing to Tyson Fury via split decision and to Anthony Joshua by knockout. 
