Paulo Costa says Sean Strickland turned down a fight with him, Strickland responds

UFC matchmakers have been working on lining up former title challenger Paulo Costa's next opponent. They presented "Borrachinha" with two names: Jared Cannonier and Sean Strickland.

Costa liked both matchups but was eyeing Strickland more. In a surprise move, Strickland turned down the fight according to Costa.

"“I love the idea of fighting Cannonier, and [the UFC] suggested I fight in June,” Costa on The Coach and the Casual podcast. “But then, the UFC came back and said, ‘Paulo, you fight Sean Strickland on June 1. It’s a great fight. It’s a fun fight, even more fun that Cannonier, I think.

“Unfortunately, I don’t know what happened – Strickland said no. Strickland refused to fight me. That’s what the UFC told me. I just have this information from the UFC. I think the fight would be great. I would love to fight him.”

Strickland responded to Costa's claims and didn't deny them. "I never say no.. I say "how much," Strickland wrote on X. For Strickland, it appears to be a money.

"Out of curiosity... What do you guys think I was offered to fight Costa on 7 weeks notice? Base contract," Strickland asked. A fan responded, "$200k show $200k win $10K fight week incentive," and Strickland replied, "Close but less lol."

Strickland lost the title at UFC 297 in January, coming up on the wrong side of a split decision to Dricus Du Plessis. Strickland has been lobbying for a rematch but it appears the fight promotion has other plans.