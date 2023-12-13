Skip to main content

Paddy Pimblett struggled after infection, surgery, and artificial ligaments | UFC 296 Media Day Video

Paddy Pimblett had a rough time recovering from surgery, infection and artificial ligaments during his year off from fighting.

It's been a year since rising lightweight star Paddy Pimblett has fought.  During his UFC 282 fight with Jared Gordon, Pimblett injured his foot in the first round and it required several surgeries to repair.  

Pimblett now has artificial ligaments in his foot and struggled with infection, the surgeries, and the ligaments.  

On Saturday, Pimblett returns to take on Tony Ferguson on the UFC 296 main card.  He's called the match up a lose-lose fight with Ferguson coming off six loses in a row, but it's also a must win fight for Pimblett.  

Paddy Pimblett UFC 296 Media Day Video

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles
Dana White, UFC 310 Post-Fight Press Conference
News

Dana White reacts to Conor McGregor's sexual assault verdict

UFC CEO spoke for the first time about former two-division champion Conor McGregor's verdict in sexual assault civil case.

By Jeff Cain
Sean O'Malley
News

Sean O'Malley on the mend and back in the gym

Former bantamweight titleholder Sean O'Malley has returned to the gym after having hip surgery following his UFC 306 championship loss.

By Jeff Cain
Conor McGregor
Conor McGregor

Conor McGregor's fiance posts statement after sexual assault verdict

Conor McGregor's fiance, Dee Devlin, is standing by her man after he was found liable of sexual assault.

By A.K. Jones