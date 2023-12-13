Paddy Pimblett struggled after infection, surgery, and artificial ligaments | UFC 296 Media Day Video

Paddy Pimblett had a rough time recovering from surgery, infection and artificial ligaments during his year off from fighting.

It's been a year since rising lightweight star Paddy Pimblett has fought. During his UFC 282 fight with Jared Gordon, Pimblett injured his foot in the first round and it required several surgeries to repair.

Pimblett now has artificial ligaments in his foot and struggled with infection, the surgeries, and the ligaments.

On Saturday, Pimblett returns to take on Tony Ferguson on the UFC 296 main card. He's called the match up a lose-lose fight with Ferguson coming off six loses in a row, but it's also a must win fight for Pimblett.

Paddy Pimblett UFC 296 Media Day Video