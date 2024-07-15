Paddy Pimblett prepared to leave the UFC

Paddy Pimblett announced his interest in fighting elsewhere following his UFC tenure.

Love him or hate him, Paddy Pimblett is one of the biggest names in the sport today, but his time in the UFC could be coming to an end.

'The Baddy' has been a big name in mixed martial arts since the successful work he put in with Cage Warriors. That fame has only elevated throughout the duration of his UFC tenure, though he may take his expertise elsewhere in the near future.

Paddy Pimblett is approaching his sixth fight inside the octagon, which coincidentally is the final fight on his contract.

While a win in his next outing would earn him a ranking in the lightweight division, Pimblett is weighing up his career options.

"This is the last fight on my contract," Pimblett said during an interview with MMA Junkie's Mike Bohn. "We'll be getting back to the negotiations table after this, so let's see what happens."

"I haven't got a clue [about contract negotiations with the UFC], my manager sorts all of that. I leave all of that to him, I don't think [there's been a renewal proposal]."

While Pimblett does believe his future lies under the UFC banner, he is willing to leave to pursue big-money fights.

"I wouldn't want to go to a different organisation, lad. The UFC is the cream of the crop..."

"You never know, though. Some of these stupid YouTubers that are boxing could end up offering me millions to fight one of them. So we'll see what happens."

Paddy Pimblett has had public feuds with both Logan Paul and Jake Paul, giving him two serious options for an influencer boxing match.

However, before he can think about venturing into other sports, Pimblett will have to put on a strong performance next time out.

The scouser is set to collide with 'King' Green at UFC 304 in Manchester, England, on July 27.