Paddy Pimblett opens as a sizable betting favorite over Tony Ferguson

Soon after the UFC announced the fight between Paddy Pimblett and Tony Ferguson, oddsmakers revealed the odds for the UFC 296 match.

Paddy Pimblett is a sizable betting favorite over Tony Ferguson for their upcoming meeting inside of the Octagon.

The UFC recently announced that Pimblett and Ferguson will go one-on-one at the upcoming UFC 296 pay-per-view (PPV) event in December. It’s a matchup that has had the mixed martial arts (MMA) community buzzing for several reasons. One such reason being whether or not the pairing is a mismatch given where “El Cucuy” is at this point in his career.

If you’re looking to put some money on the action, BetOnline currently has Pimblett as a -340 favorite over Ferguson, who is listed as a +280 underdog. The odds certainly make sense given both men’s respective runs inside the cage at this point in time. Ferguson is in the midst of a six-fight losing streak. He has also been finished in his last three-straight fights. The 39-year-old former interim 155-pound champion hasn’t recorded a win inside the Octagon since a 2019 TKO victory over Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone.

Pimblett is currently on the rise as one of the more promising young stars in the UFC. The ex-Cage Warriors champion has won six-straight contests and is undefeated in his UFC run of three fights. His last victory came in December with a decision victory over Jared Gordon. Pimblett has the opportunity to record what would be the biggest win of his career over a name as respected as Ferguson’s.

Ferguson, however, could bounce back in a huge way if he’s able to upset the 28-year-old fan-favorite come fight night. It would mark the beginning of what would likely be one final run at undisputed UFC gold.