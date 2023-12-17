Paddy Pimblett defeats Tony Ferguson in a shutout

A lightweight bout between Paddy Pimblett and Tony Ferguson was featured the UFC 296 main card on Saturday at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Pimblett entered the bout riding a six-fight winning streak, but hadn't fought in a year due to having multiple surgeries on an injured foot. With artificial ligaments, Pimblett was ready to pick up where he left off in 2022.

Ferguson, the former UFC Interim Lightweight Champion. went from the longest win streak in the 155-pound division to the longest losing streak in the weight class. Having lost his last six bouts in a row, Ferguson was in desperate need of a win.

No touch of gloves between the two. Pimblett landed first with a combination. Ferguson pressed forward and stuffed a takedown attempt from Pimblett. Pimblett landed a kick to the body followed by a leg kick. Pimblett connected who a right hand and Ferguson counters. Pimblett landed a hard right hand that made Ferguson retreat. Ferguson landed a leg kick but Pimblett countered with a combination. Pimblett stepped in with a hard right hand. A flying knee dropped Ferguson. Pimblett followed him to the canvas and delivered a series of punches. The first round clearly went to Pimblett.

Ferguson pressed forward to start the second round. Ferguson partially landed a head kick but fell. Pimblett gained top position and worked inside Ferguson's full guard. Pimblett connected with punches. Pimblett moves Ferguson to the fence. Pimblett started bleeding from an elbow from the bottom by Ferguson. Pimblett passed Ferguson's guard, but Ferguson quickly regained full guard. Pimblett dominated the second frame.

In the early going of the third round, Ferguson landed an uppercut. Pimblett fulls guard but Ferguson let him to his feet. Pimblett took Ferguson to the ground with 3:30 remaining on the clock. Pimblett did just enough not to get stood up. Ferguson tried to kick Pimblett off but Pimblett remained on top. In the final minute, Ferguson worked to sink in a guillotine but it wasn't there. The round ends with Pimblett on top.

All three judges scored the fight 30-27 for Pimblett.