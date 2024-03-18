Paddy Pimblett calls out ranked UFC opponent for summer return

Paddy Pimblett is looking to make a big step up next time out as he challenges a ranked UFC lightweight.

Paddy Pimblett has silenced many critics and is now back in the spotlight after he put on a dominant display against the legendary Tony Ferguson last time out.

'The Baddy' received a barrage of backlash from fans who claimed that his performance against Jared Gordon proves the scouser wasn't on par with the division's elite. Despite the criticism, Pimblett bounced back with a one-sided decision victory—arguably the most notable of his career—over the aforementioned Tony Ferguson.

During a recent video on his YouTube channel, Paddy Pimblett responded to recent fight rumors and gave a timeline for his eventual comeback.

"Laura's going to have the babies in about 6 weeks, a busy couple of months ahead," Pimblett said regarding his personal life. "Then we'll get a fight sorted."

"I saw something the other day on Twitter. I'm meant to be fighting Renato Moicano on UFC 301. No, no. The kids will be about two weeks old, something like that. I'm not fighting that soon. I won't be fighting until like June [or] July."

Pimblett doubled back on his rumored fight against Renato Moicano, stating his interest in locking horns with the Brazilian upon his return.

"We'll see when I do end up fighting but that is who I want next. Renato Moicano, 'Money' Moicano. You owe me money, lad. I'm coming for you, you little sausage."

Check out what Paddy Pimblett had to say about Moicano below.

Is Paddy Pimblett vs. Renato Moicano next?

Amid his rise to stardom, Paddy Pimblett has been targeted by numerous killers in the lightweight division.

While their feud is beginning to intensify, this wasn't the first time Pimblett and Moicano have exchanged words. Following his win over Drew Dober, the South American got into a confrontation on social media.

Although all signs seem to be pointing toward the two facing off next, this may not be the case. Renato Moicano is currently scheduled to compete on the UFC 300 card against the towering powerhouse, Jalin Turner.